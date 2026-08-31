Most Backward Communities warns of launching political fight against TDP coalition neglect

Leaders of Most Backward Communities warned that they would launch a political fight against the TDP coalition government for neglecting their welfare, claiming that no government had given them the recognition and dignity extended during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking at the 74th Nomadic Tribes Day celebrations held at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, community leader Pendra Veeranna said YS Jagan created a special corporation for 32 nomadic communities under BC-A and extended house sites, pucca houses and welfare benefits to lakhs of families. He said these communities, historically stigmatised and denied recognition, were given a distinct identity and social dignity under the YSRCP government.

Veeranna said that the present coalition government was looking down upon nomadic communities and had not even constituted the governing body of their corporation. He demanded separate reservation for the 32 nomadic communities under BC-A, saying the benefits of the existing 7 per cent reservation were largely cornered by stronger sections.

He said many educated youths from communities such as Gangireddula, Budabukkala and Picchiguntla were unable to secure jobs despite completing B. Tech and M. Tech degrees. He said committees would be formed across all districts to organise the communities and work towards bringing YS Jagan back as Chief Minister.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said YS Jagan was the only leader to establish 56 corporations and ensure representation even for the most marginalised communities. YSRCP SC Cell Working President Kommuri Kanaka Rao said the party would stand by their struggle, while former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu said protecting the leadership that delivered social justice was now the responsibility of these communities. (ANI)