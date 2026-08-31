"Bomb" written on tissue paper triggers emergency landing of Dammam-Delhi Air India Express flight in Ahmedabad

A Dammam-Delhi Air India flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" inside the aircraft's lavatory.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 20:49 IST
"Bomb" written on tissue paper triggers emergency landing of Dammam-Delhi Air India Express flight in Ahmedabad
Representative image (Photo: X@AirIndiaX). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Dammam-Delhi Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" inside the aircraft's lavatory, Ahmedabad Police said. According to the Ahmedabad Police, all 32 passengers onboard were safely deboarded at Terminal 2, while security personnel are conducting a thorough check of the aircraft.

The aircraft is currently being checked by security agencies as part of precautionary measures, police said. Air India Express spokesperson said the government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately and all security procedures were initiated. The flight landed safely in Ahmedabad, and all passengers were deboarded.

"One of our flights from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precaution and in keeping with security protocols after being notified of a specific bomb threat. The government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately, and all security procedures were promptly initiated. The flight landed, and all guests have been disembarked safely. The aircraft will be released for operations after necessary security checks are completed," an Air India Express spokesperson said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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