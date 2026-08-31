Mahajan Imaging Labs partners with Neuberg Diagnostics to expand pathology services

Mahajan Imaging & Labs has entered into a strategic joint venture partnership with Neuberg Diagnostics to strengthen and expand pathology and wellness services. The collaboration brings together Mahajan Imaging & Labs' decades of experience in radiology, nuclear medicine, PET CT, advanced diagnostics and market knowledge with Neuberg's pathology and genomics capabilities, clinical and operational expertise, and multi-market experience across India, the UAE, South Africa and the USA, a release said.

"Mahajan Imaging & Labs already provides pathology and genomics services as part of its broader integrated diagnostic offering, and this partnership will further expand these existing capabilities by enhancing the range of testing across areas such as genomics, metabolomics, proteomics and molecular pathology," the release said. It said India's organised diagnostics sector is expanding beyond conventional testing, with growing demand for preventive, specialised and precision diagnostics.

ICRA, formerly known as Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited, estimates that organised diagnostic players could see 12-14% revenue growth in FY2027, supported by wellness testing, specialised services and deeper penetration into non-metro markets. The partnership will tap into this opportunity through investments in laboratory infrastructure, collection capabilities and advanced testing. The two organisations will work towards greater integration across pathology, imaging, nuclear medicine and genomics.

Kabir Mahajan will serve as Chief Executive Officer for the Joint Venture operations, leading the organisation's operations and growth agenda. GSK Velu, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, the collaboration will establish a much more comprehensive diagnostics presence in the region.

"Mahajan Imaging & Labs is a clinical institution with a legacy spanning over 35 years, a growing pathology network and a leading position in North India. Its strong clinical foundation and established presence make it a natural partner for Neuberg as we look to strengthen pathology and build a more integrated diagnostics offering in the region. Our focus now is to complement that foundation with Neuberg's pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities, IT and digital infrastructure and operating experience. This gives us an opportunity to build a much more comprehensive diagnostics presence in the region," he said. Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said the decision to associate with Neuberg is rooted in where diagnostics is headed.

"Radiology, pathology and genomics today do not exist in isolation. Increasingly, clinical decisions require information from imaging, pathology, molecular testing and genomics to be considered together," he said. "We have spent more than three decades building depth in imaging and radiology, and have also been expanding our pathology footprint rapidly over the last few years. Pathology and genomics have been an integral part of our diagnostic journey, and this association with Neuberg allows us to accelerate that existing capability by bringing in additional scale, infrastructure and expertise. It is an important step in expanding the pathology capabilities of Mahajan Imaging & Labs in a seamless manner, while further strengthening our role in a more connected diagnostic ecosystem," he added.

Kabir Mahajan said they will focus on strengthening the pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities. "The priority now is execution. We will focus on strengthening the pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities, strengthening collection and sample logistics, integrating digital systems and improving turnaround times across the network, all while continuing to uphold the highest standards of quality, accuracy and clinical excellence that Mahajan Imaging & Labs is known for," he said.

"We also see significant scope for technology and AI to support quality control, workflow management and reporting. The measure of success will not simply be how many centres we add, but whether we can deliver a consistent experience, reliable reporting and efficient access to a wider range of diagnostic services as the network grows," he added. (ANI)