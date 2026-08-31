US to announce sharply lower vehicle fuel economy requirements
The Trump administration will soon announce sharply lower vehicle fuel-economy standards, reversing a push by the prior administration to force automakers to build more fuel-efficient vehicles, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in December proposed significantly reducing fuel economy requirements from model years 2022 to 2031, requiring a fleetwide average 34.5 miles per gallon by 2031, down from 50.4 miles per gallon (21.4 km per liter) under former President Joe Biden.
"We are about announce a common-sense fuel economy standard because we want Detroit to build cars that Americans want to buy -- not cars that Democrats want Washington to build," Duffy said at an appearance in Michigan.