US to announce sharply lower vehicle fuel economy requirements

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 23:56 IST
US to announce sharply lower vehicle fuel economy requirements

The ​Trump administration will ​soon announce ‌sharply lower ​vehicle fuel-economy standards, reversing a push by ‌the prior administration to force automakers to build more fuel-efficient vehicles, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ‌said Monday. The National Highway Traffic ‌Safety Administration in December proposed significantly reducing fuel economy requirements from model years 2022 to ⁠2031, ​requiring ⁠a fleetwide average 34.5 miles per gallon by ⁠2031, down from 50.4 miles per gallon (21.4 ​km per liter) under former President ⁠Joe Biden.

"We are about announce a common-sense fuel ⁠economy ​standard because we want Detroit to build cars that Americans ⁠want to buy -- not cars that Democrats ⁠want ⁠Washington to build," Duffy said at an appearance in Michigan.

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