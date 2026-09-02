24-year-old woman, two associates held for killing uncle in Delhi's Rohini over cash, jewellery

A 24-year-old woman allegedly conspired with two of her male associates to kill her 60-year-old maternal uncle and rob cash and jewellery from his house in Delhi's Rohini, with police arresting all three accused within hours of the incident. The incident took place in Rohini Sector-3 under the Rohini South police station area, where the victim, identified as Rakesh Khanna, lived with his wife.

According to police, Khanna was alone at home when the incident took place, as his wife had gone out. When she returned, she found the house in disarray and Khanna unconscious. His mobile phone, cash and jewellery were also missing. Khanna was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Rohini District DCP Shashank Jaiswal said police received a call at around 7:30 pm regarding the incident and immediately began an investigation. "We received a call around 7:30 pm stating that a man was unconscious and had been taken to the hospital by his wife, and that the house was in a state of disarray. We arrived at the scene and began our investigation," the DCP told reporters..

During the investigation, police found that the victim's wife's sister's daughter was allegedly involved in the crime. According to the DCP, "she was seen loitering in the area and had brought two other individuals with her, one of whom had allegedly conducted a recce of the premises." Police subsequently apprehended the woman and two other accused and claimed to have recovered the looted cash and jewellery.

The DCP said the accused were familiar with the victim and his house, which allegedly helped them execute the crime. Police are currently investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the killing. A case of murder and robbery has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the exact cause and manner of Khanna's death will be established after the post-mortem examination report is received. The investigation is also examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and the roles of all three accused. (ANI)