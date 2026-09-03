Gujarat Government issues strict guidelines to ensure all helipads across state remain continuously in ‘operational condition’

The Gujarat government has directed officials to ensure the strict and regular maintenance of all existing helipads across the state to guarantee their immediate availability during emergencies. The directive aims to keep these facilities fully operational for disaster management, medical rescues, and official visits by dignitaries.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 14:41 IST
Gujarat Government issues strict guidelines to ensure all helipads across state remain continuously in ‘operational condition’
Bhupendra Patel Chief Minister of Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Gujarat government on Thursday directed officials to ensure the strict and regular maintenance of all existing helipads across the state to guarantee their immediate availability during emergencies. The directive aims to keep these facilities fully operational for disaster management, medical rescues, and official visits by dignitaries. According to the Gujarat CMO, "Under the new guidelines issued through an official circular by the State Government’s Roads and Buildings Department, functioning under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, every helipad in the State will now be inspected at least once every three months to ensure its operational readiness. Any defect or repair requirement identified during the inspection will be addressed immediately."

The concerned Executive Engineers have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that all existing helipads remain fully usable and in ‘Operational Condition’ at all times. To further strengthen the system, Superintending Engineers will regularly review the condition and maintenance of all helipads under their respective jurisdictions. To maintain the quality of helipads, regular repairs will be carried out for all related facilities, including the surface, pavement, painted markings, drainage system and approach area. Continuous monitoring will also be undertaken to ensure the timely removal of any obstructions on or around helipads, such as unauthorised encroachments, construction, stored materials, parked vehicles, garbage, bushes and shrubs, and unserviceable vehicles seized by government departments.

With this important step, all helipads across the State will remain ready and safe for use at all times, making disaster relief operations and visits by dignitaries more efficient and convenient. (ANI)

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