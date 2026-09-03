AAIB probe into Air India Phuket-Delhi flight underway, DGCA reviewing pilot testing norms: Aviation Minister

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Thursday said that the investigation into the Air India Phuket–Delhi flight incident is currently underway by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and a preliminary report will be released soon. Speaking on the incident, the Union Minister emphasised that the probe is being conducted with utmost rigour to ensure all findings are factually verified before any conclusions are made public.

"The investigation is underway by AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau). A preliminary report is about to come out very soon. Further course of action will then be decided," Kinjarapu told reporters. The Minister added, “Whenever they have to release a report, they must ensure that whatever findings are there, they are thoroughly checked because it's not a report that is rushed—it has to be a report based on facts. So it has to be thoroughly verified before it comes out. I have a lot of confidence in the AAIB, so I’ll just wait for them to release the preliminary report.”

Addressing safety and pilot monitoring protocols, the Minister revealed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently evaluating a proposal to conduct random testing for all pilots throughout the year. “One proposal was to have all pilots tested across the year at any random time. This proposal is currently being discussed by the DGCA with the necessary stakeholders. Once thorough consultation is complete—balancing safety on one side and operations on the other—if anything is required to strengthen safety, we will take those steps full-fledgedly. Right now, it is under DGCA consultation,” he stated.

When asked whether standard operating procedures (SOPs) existed prior to the incident or if new measures were initiated in its aftermath, Kinjarapu clarified that monitoring mechanisms are being reviewed for stricter enforcement. “Earlier, testing was mandatory only up to 10 per cent. Now, we are discussing with airlines how to expand it to 100 per cent and conduct it randomly throughout the year to determine how best to take this system forward. Flying checks are currently conducted according to international norms, which we follow. But we are looking into how to maintain even stricter monitoring,” the Civil Aviation Minister added.

The move comes after Air India flight A12379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude drop over Odisha, leaving 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured. The Airbus A320 aircraft, bearing registration VT-EXO, subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members, comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

Meanwhile, addressing operational and financial challenges faced by carriers, the Minister noted that regular monthly engagements are being held with all airlines, including SpiceJet. "Every month we engage with all the airlines regarding whatever difficulties or issues or challenges they have. SpiceJet is also in the same regard; we have been meeting. We have been pushing them to step up their operations, mainly the financial side of it. They have also assured that they will be doing it quite soon," Kinjarapu added. (ANI)