Delhi Traffic Police meets Courts Bar Associations; Briefs them on traffic, parking plans for BRICS Summit

Senior Delhi Traffic Police officers on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of the Bar Associations of the Supreme Court, High Court and Patiala House Court to brief them about traffic management arrangements for the upcoming BRICS Summit in the national capital. During the meeting, representatives of the Bar Associations were apprised of the specific traffic and parking arrangements being put in place to manage congestion and parking-related issues during the Summit period.

The traffic police officials said the arrangements were aimed at ensuring smooth traffic movement while minimising inconvenience to the court fraternity and litigants visiting the courts. The representatives were assured that all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure smooth movement of traffic in and around the Supreme Court, High Court and Patiala House Court.

The Bar Associations expressed satisfaction with the traffic management arrangements and extended their full cooperation to the Delhi Traffic Police in ensuring smooth and orderly movement of traffic in areas surrounding the courts and the Summit venue. The BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit are scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The summit is expected to be attended by leaders from around 30 BRICS member and partner countries, besides heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS nations, including India. The move is also aimed at minimising inconvenience to the general public during the summit, which is expected to entail extensive security and traffic arrangements across the national capital.

The closure will apply on September 11, which falls on a Friday, while September 12 and 13 are Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Under India's chairship this year, over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Through these engagements and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India's BRICS Chairship has contributed to advancing BRICS cooperation through practical and development-oriented outcomes. India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on 1 January 2026. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes twenty years since its establishment. (ANI)