Pune's 31 Ganesh mandals unite for DJ-free Dahi Handi celebration at Lal Mahal

Amidst debate over the use of DJ sound systems during Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi festivals, as many as 31 prominent Ganesh mandals will come together for a DJ-free Dahi Handi celebration organised by the Punit Balan Group at Lal Mahal Chowk in Pune, continuing its initiative to promote traditional and cultural festivities. The celebration will be held on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road and will feature traditional instruments, dhol-tasha, halgi vadan, Mardani Khel and other cultural performances, said Punit Balan, the Festival Head of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal.

The Punit Balan Group began organising the joint Dahi Handi celebration two years ago. Last year, it organised what it described as Maharashtra's first public DJ-free Dahi Handi celebration and has since been advocating celebrations of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav without DJs. The programme will begin at 3 pm with a performance by Prabhat Band, followed by a ceremonial tribute. Performances by Ramanbaug Tejaswini, Pakhawaj-Taal, Shivvadya, Gajar, Halgi Vadan, Mardani Khel, Aavartan, Samarth, Shivmudra and Ashtavinayak are scheduled during the event and around 21 different Govidha troops will participate in the celebration.

Balan said festivals such as Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav are deeply rooted in Maharashtra's cultural traditions and can be celebrated with equal enthusiasm through traditional music, dhol-tasha, halgi, Mardani Khel and cultural programmes. He said the DJ-free initiative had received an encouraging response, with more than 200 Ganesh mandals deciding to avoid DJs during their festivities this year.

"Our effort is to encourage Pune's festivals to be celebrated in a more traditional, cultural and environmentally conscious manner in the coming years," Balan said. The 31 mandals participating in the joint celebration include Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Shrimant Peshwe Ganesh Mandir, Shri Tambdi Jogeshwari Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Shri Tulshibaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Trust, Punyeshwar Mahadev Mandir Utsav Samiti, Shri Garud Ganpati, Uday Tarun Mandal Trust, Nagnathpar Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandal Trust and others.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Police Commissioner has issued prohibitory orders restricting the use of DJ and sound systems, modified high-powered sound setups, as well as high-intensity beam and laser lights during festive processions and public celebrations in the city. The orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing concerns over noise pollution, public safety, traffic movement and law and order.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil on Friday clarified that there is no ban on speaker systems operating within the permissible noise limits, while warning that action will be taken against violations of prescribed norms. Addressing the press conference, the Nagpur Police Commissioner said, “It is important to clarify that there is no ban on speaker systems that operate within the permissible noise decibel limits set by the Supreme Court, the Environment Protection Act, and the Noise Control Rules of 2000. Organisers have every right to set up their music systems, provided they adhere to these limits in residential, commercial, and industrial areas." (ANI)