European shares log weekly losses on inflation worries; Volkswagen jumps

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 22:40 IST
European shares log weekly losses on inflation worries; Volkswagen jumps

European shares ‌ended ​the week lower on Friday, though a rally in Volkswagen helped steady the market after the automaker agreed on a major turnaround plan. The benchmark STOXX 600 ticked up 0.1% to finish at 649.88 points ‌on Friday, capping a volatile week with an overall decline of 0.8%. The weekly slide was fuelled by escalating conflict in the Middle East, which sent crude prices higher and added to investor concerns over sticky inflation, rising government debt, and prolonged central bank tightening.

A resilient U.S. non-farm payrolls ‌report also shaped Friday's sentiment, signalling ongoing stability in the U.S. labor market, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates ‌later this month. Investors are now turning their attention to next week's U.S. consumer inflation print for a clearer signal on the Fed's trajectory.

"Fed chairman Warsh's decision to look past labor-market softness at Jackson Hole and focus on inflation has been vindicated, and this report gives the Fed more ammunition to tighten in September," said Eric Merlis, managing ⁠director and co-head ​of global markets at Citizens. The prospect ⁠of higher U.S. interest rates has added another layer of pressure to global equities just as European economies grapple with sluggish growth and rising energy costs.

European bourses found ⁠support late in the session as intraday oil prices eased and corporate headlines lifted investor mood. Leading the market higher, Volkswagen jumped 5.9% to hit a two-month high, ​topping Germany's DAX index after the supervisory board of Europe's largest automaker struck a turnaround agreement that averted an escalation with ⁠unions and shareholder Lower Saxony.

The automaker faces pressure from U.S. import tariffs, a stagnant European market as well as aggressive Chinese rivals that have all hurt its margin and hammered ⁠the ​stock. Despite Friday's gain, its shares are down 22% so far this year. "Investors have a habit of applauding major cost cutting exercises, yet there is always the risk that the respective company is cutting too close to the bone and leaves itself short of resources should ⁠demand pick up," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

Lifted by Volkswagen's performance, the broader European autos index gained 1.1%. Looking ahead ⁠to next week, market focus will ⁠shift to the European Central Bank's policy meeting, where a 25-basis-point rate hike is widely anticipated.

JPMorgan and BNP Paribas said they expect the European Central Bank to deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike in December, as elevated ‌energy prices strengthen the ‌case for further tightening.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026