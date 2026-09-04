IGP Kashmir reviews security preparedness for International Film Festival

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Sujit Kumar, on Friday, chaired a security review meeting for the International Film Festival scheduled to be held from September 7 to September 10, a release said. The meeting focused on strengthening security arrangements and ensuring comprehensive preparedness for the smooth and secure conduct of the festival.

IGP Kashmir reviewed the overall security preparedness, deployment plans and arrangements being put in place for the smooth and secure conduct of the International Film Festival. Detailed discussions were held on venue security, deployment of personnel, access control, surveillance, crowd management, traffic regulation, emergency response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination. Kumar stressed the need for adequate and strategically planned deployment at all identified venues, keeping in view the expected movement and gathering of visitors, participants, dignitaries and other stakeholders.

IGP Kashmir also directed the officers to ensure thorough route clearance and appropriate deployment of Road Opening Parties (ROPs) along designated routes to ensure secure and uninterrupted movement during the festival. Officers were directed to put in place effective crowd management measures, maintain regulated entry and exit points, and ensure smooth movement of people around the venues.

Kumar also emphasised the need to formulate and implement appropriate traffic management plans, ensure smooth vehicular movement and deploy adequate personnel at vulnerable and congested points to minimise inconvenience to the public. IGP Kashmir stressed the importance of close coordination and real-time sharing of information among all participating agencies to maintain a robust and responsive security grid throughout the event. He directed officers to maintain heightened alertness, strengthen surveillance and undertake all necessary preventive and security measures well in advance.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner SB Srinagar, DIG SSB Srinagar, DIG ITBP Srinagar, DIsG of Police including CID Kashmir, CKR Srinagar, Traffic Kashmir, Armed/IR Kashmir, DIsG of CRPF South/North Srinagar, DIG BSF Ftr Hrs, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSsP of Traffic City Srinagar, district Srinagar, Railways Kashmir, Traffic Rural Kashmir, Security Kashmir, CID SB (K), CID (CIK), APCR Srinagar, SO to IGP Kashmir, CO SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar, Asstt Director SIB Srinagar, Col GS (IS) 15 Corps SP Cargo, Joint Director Information, Joint Director Tourism, Deputy Director Fire & Emergency Services and other officers. The meeting concluded with a comprehensive review of the preparedness measures and directions for further strengthening the security arrangements in coordination with all concerned agencies, ensuring a safe and secure environment for the successful conduct of the festival. (ANI)