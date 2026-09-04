Three drug traffickers sentenced to 15 years' rigorous imprisonment in 2020 Guwahati methamphetamine seizure case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit has secured the conviction of three drug traffickers in a 2020 methamphetamine seizure case, with a court sentencing them to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each. The three accused, Shakil Khan, Md Yahiya Khan and Mithilesh Kumar, were convicted by the District and Sessions Court, Kamrup (M), Guwahati, on Thursday.

The case relates to the seizure of 2.146 kg of methamphetamine in tablet form by the NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit on October 14, 2020. The drugs were seized near Rehaman Hospital Pvt Ltd, VIP Road, Khanapara, Guwahati. The methamphetamine was recovered from the possession of the three accused: Shakil Khan and Md Yahiya Khan are from Manipur, while Mithilesh Kumar is from Bihar.

The accused were arrested following the seizure. After completing its investigation, the NCB filed a complaint before the court on April 8, 2021. Following the trial, the court found all three accused guilty under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court sentenced each of the three accused to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each. In case of failure to pay the fine, each will undergo an additional one year of imprisonment. (ANI)