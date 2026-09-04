"We've been continuously at work following Trust's meeting": Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Gen Secretary

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Govind Dev Giri said on Friday that the Trust has been actively working on arrangements at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises following its recent meeting. Speaking to the media, Giri said newly appointed Treasurer Mahesh Bhagchandka and CEO Air Marshal (Retd) Jitendra Mishra have also arrived in Ayodhya and were briefed on the Trust’s ongoing operations.

"We have been continuously at work following the Trust's meeting on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra premises... I have extended my stay here to oversee certain arrangements... Our new Treasurer, Mahesh Bhagchandka, and new CEO, Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra, have also arrived here," he said. The General Secretary of the Trust asserted that meetings were held yesterday morning and evening.

"Meetings were held yesterday morning, yesterday evening, and this morning. They were introduced to the personnel working here and briefed on the operations. They are individuals of a religious mindset," he said. He also described Krishna Janmashtami as a "great and auspicious day", saying the festival holds special significance as it marks the incarnation of Lord Krishna.

"Today is truly a great and auspicious day. Jagatguru Lord Krishna incarnated today, and it is because of such incarnations that India is dearest to God," Giri said. Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country with prayers and religious programmes marking the birth of Lord Krishna. In Uttar Pradesh, Mathura and Vrindavan are witnessing special celebrations on the occasion.

Earlier, in Ayodhya, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd.), the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, arrived at Vaidehi Bhawan on Friday to meet the Trust treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj. Mishra said that he is currently trying to understand the entire system and will move forward with the guidance and cooperation of the Trust.

He said that once he understands the system, he will take orders and guidance from the Trust and work with his team to take things forward. Speaking to the reporters, Mishra said, "Right now I am trying to learn about the entire system myself. Once I understand everything, I will take orders and guidance from the Trust. With the cooperation of our team, we will move forward. As soon as any plan or strategy is made, we will bring it before you. (ANI)