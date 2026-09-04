Amit Shah on 3-day Goa visit from September 5; to chair MHA meeting, attend Western Zonal Council

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a three-day visit to Goa beginning on September 5, during which he is scheduled to chair a meeting on issues related to the state, address a press conference on narcotics and attend the Western Zonal Council meeting. Shah will arrive in Goa on September 5 as part of his three-day visit to conclude on September 7, according to the schedule.

On September 6, the Home Minister will chair a meeting in the morning to review matters related to Goa across various divisions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The meeting is expected to cover a range of issues concerning the state and matters falling under different divisions of the MHA. Later in the day, Shah will address a press conference on narcotics at Hotel Taj Cidade de Goa in the afternoon. The interaction is expected to focus on measures to combat drug trafficking and the government's efforts to strengthen the fight against narcotics.

During his Goa visit, Shah will also inaugurate the newly constructed state office building of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), named Atal Bhavan. Following the inauguration, he will chair a meeting of the party's State Core Committee.

The Union Minister's schedule on September 7 includes participation in the meeting of the Western Zonal Council in the morning. The Western Zonal Council comprises Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The council provides a platform for the states and Union Territories in the region to discuss issues of common interest and coordinate on matters relating to development and administration.

Shah will subsequently attend the Goa Police President's Colours Award Ceremony at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao. The President's Colours are among the highest honours conferred on uniformed services in recognition of their distinguished service, professional excellence and contribution to national security and public service.

The three-day visit will see Shah undertake a mix of official engagements related to internal security and Centre-state coordination, besides party programmes. (ANI)