The EU's ​industry chief Stephane Sejourne has decided ​to propose a broad ban ‌on ​exports of waste, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries, a statement from Sejourne's cabinet said on Friday. Sejourne had been ‌expected to present long-awaited trade measures on September 23, which would have only limited exports of aluminium scrap.

"In the internal discussions, it appeared that the tool proposed could only ‌cover around a half of the scrap export. As a result, the Executive ‌Vice-President has decided to withdraw the proposal and to explore a proposal, independent from trade instruments," the statement said. "We are now working on a delegated act under the Waste Shipment Regulation. This ⁠delegated act ​will ban exports ⁠of waste, including aluminium scrap to non-OECD countries with the exception of some EU candidate countries."

The Paris-based ⁠Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of mostly high-income nations, does not include China, ​India and other Asian countries that are major destinations for scrap metal ⁠and other EU waste. Europe's aluminium industry had been waiting for the Commission to impose trade restrictions, ⁠such ​as export duties, since the spring. In June, Reuters reported the announcement was delayed to September.

Scrap metal is a major source of feedstock for the EU's ailing ⁠smelters and plays a vital role in the sector's decarbonisation efforts. Recycling aluminium uses ⁠95% less energy ⁠than producing metal from mined bauxite. The proposal will first be open to public consultation before adoption by the year end, ‌the statement ‌added.