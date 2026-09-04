EU to propose ban on waste exports, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries
The EU's industry chief Stephane Sejourne has decided to propose a broad ban on exports of waste, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries, a statement from Sejourne's cabinet said on Friday. Sejourne had been expected to present long-awaited trade measures on September 23, which would have only limited exports of aluminium scrap.
"In the internal discussions, it appeared that the tool proposed could only cover around a half of the scrap export. As a result, the Executive Vice-President has decided to withdraw the proposal and to explore a proposal, independent from trade instruments," the statement said. "We are now working on a delegated act under the Waste Shipment Regulation. This delegated act will ban exports of waste, including aluminium scrap to non-OECD countries with the exception of some EU candidate countries."
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of mostly high-income nations, does not include China, India and other Asian countries that are major destinations for scrap metal and other EU waste. Europe's aluminium industry had been waiting for the Commission to impose trade restrictions, such as export duties, since the spring. In June, Reuters reported the announcement was delayed to September.
Scrap metal is a major source of feedstock for the EU's ailing smelters and plays a vital role in the sector's decarbonisation efforts. Recycling aluminium uses 95% less energy than producing metal from mined bauxite. The proposal will first be open to public consultation before adoption by the year end, the statement added.