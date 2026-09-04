Opponents seek to block US from breaking ground on Trump arch in Washington

A ​group ‌of three ​military veterans and an ‌architectural historian on Friday asked a U.S. judge to block ‌the Trump administration ‌from breaking ground on an arch in Washington.

The U.S. ⁠Interior ​Department ⁠on Thursday announced plans ⁠to soon move forward with ​excavation work for the ⁠a 250-foot (76-meter) arch near ⁠Arlington ​Memorial Cemetery despite legal challenges and the ⁠lack of final approval ⁠from ⁠a government planning authority.