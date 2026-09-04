Opponents seek to block US from breaking ground on Trump arch in Washington
A group of three military veterans and an architectural historian on Friday asked a U.S. judge to block the Trump administration from breaking ground on an arch in Washington.
The U.S. Interior Department on Thursday announced plans to soon move forward with excavation work for the a 250-foot (76-meter) arch near Arlington Memorial Cemetery despite legal challenges and the lack of final approval from a government planning authority.