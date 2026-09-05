Gujarat approves phase-II development works at Shri Yaha Mogi Mataji Temple in Narmada's Devmogra

Shri Yaha Mogi Mataji Temple in Sagbara taluka of Narmada district is an important place of faith for the tribal community. To provide better facilities to devotees and tourists visiting Devmogra, the Gujarat Tourism Corporation is carrying out development works in phases following the directives of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Under Phase-I, facilities such as a Dharamshala, Central Vista, a toilet block, a stone entrance gate, parking, pathways, and 295 shops were developed for Rs. 11.33 crore. These facilities have significantly improved basic amenities for devotees and tourists visiting Devmogra.

The Phase-II project for the further development of Devmogra, for Rs. 13.02 crore, has been approved by Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi. Under Phase-II, works including construction of two new toilet blocks, a Dharamshala on the Trust’s land, and renovation of the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Yaha Mogi Mataji Temple will be undertaken. These development works will improve accommodation, sanitation and temple facilities for devotees visiting Devmogra. The initiative will give further impetus to religious tourism while also creating opportunities for local employment and economic activities.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated ‘The Hyundai World Archery Para Series (WAPS)-2026’, being organised for the first time in India in Ahmedabad. The championship is being held at the Sabarmati Riverfront from September 5 to 9. The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and President of the Archery Association of India and former Union Minister Arjun Munda.

Amit Shah warmly welcomed all the athletes and said that hosting the competition in his parliamentary constituency is a matter of pride for him. He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to become the world’s largest sports centre. Gujarat is set to emerge as a global hub not only for sports competitions but also for training, modern facilities and sports equipment manufacturing.

Speaking about medical science and sports engineering, he stated that Gujarat will emerge as a major centre for athletes from across the world in the field of sports engineering and, particularly, medical science related to sports injuries. (ANI)