AIIMS New Delhi conducts super microsurgery workshop, features six surgeries using advanced technologies

The AIIMS in New Delhi conducted a super microsurgery workshop on September 16 and 17, featuring six surgeries and demonstrations of advanced technologies used in the field. Super microsurgery is an advanced form of microsurgery that involves working on blood vessels smaller than 0.8 mm, including vessels as fine as 0.3 to 0.5 mm. The procedures use high-end surgical microscopes and fine instruments, with sutures three to five times thinner than a strand of hair. It uses ultra-powerful, high-end surgical microscopes and the finest instruments for procedures that are impossible to repair under normal microscopes.

Six surgeries were performed as part of the workshop, including lymphatic super microsurgery for filariasis and post-breast cancer arm swelling, as well as super microsurgical reconstruction of a non-healing diabetic foot ulcer involving an ultra-thin skin flap. The workshop was conducted by the Department of Plastic Surgery, AIIMS, New Delhi, with Professor Joon Pio (J.P.) Hong from South Korea, a globally recognised authority in super microsurgery and lymphatic reconstruction, serving as a key resource person.

Other resource persons included Dr Hari Venkatramani from Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, and Dr Samreen Jaffar from Aster Hospital, Kasaragod, along with AIIMS faculty members Dr Maneesh Singhal, Professor and Head of the Department, Dr Shashank Chauhan, Dr Shivangi Saha and Dr Nandini Singh Tanwar. The workshop also included demonstrations of technologies including Indocyanine Green (ICG) infrared mapping and high-frequency ultrasound mapping.

AIIMS, New Delhi, has been performing more than 300 microsurgery procedures annually. The addition of super microsurgery, ICG mapping and high-frequency ultrasound mapping to its surgical capabilities would help expand treatment options for conditions including breast and other cancers, lymphoedema and diabetic foot ulcers.

The techniques could open new avenues in areas such as dementia surgery and migraine surgery. (ANI)