Delhi: PM Modi inaugurates international conference on ‘The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics’  

The inaugural session is also attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General R Venkataramani and NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 11:39 IST
Delhi: PM Modi inaugurates international conference on ‘The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics’  
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a two-day international conference on "The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics", being organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. The two-day Conference is being organised by the National Green Tribunal on September 19 and 20.

The inaugural session is also attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General R Venkataramani and NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava. The conference witnesses the participation of environmental experts, Judges of the Supreme Court of India and High Courts, District Court Judges, Secretaries of various Ministries, senior government officials, representatives of State Judicial Academies, State Legal Services Authorities, State Expert Appraisal Committees (SEACs), State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs), State Wetland Authorities and other stakeholders. It will also bring together eminent Judges and judicial representatives from 17 countries.

The valedictory session on Sunday (September 20) will be attended by President Murmu along with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal, Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The conference will bring together judges from different countries, environmental experts, judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, district court judges, senior government officials and representatives of various institutions and environmental bodies.

According to the NGT, the conference will provide a platform for discussions on major environmental and climate challenges facing the world. It will focus on identifying gaps in policy-making and implementation, sharing successful practices and strengthening cooperation among institutions and stakeholders. The two-day event will have four technical sessions on key environmental issues and will seek to develop a roadmap for dealing with present and future environmental and climate challenges.

The NGT said the conference is aimed at strengthening environmental justice and institutional cooperation while promoting dialogue on the growing challenges arising from the relationship between environment, climate change, development and justice. (ANI)

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