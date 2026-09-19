MP CM launches ‘Namo Prerna’ campaign for cancer, drug de-addiction awareness on death anniversary of Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah

CM Yadav also paid tribute to the father-son duo at a program held in Jabalpur district, recalling their sacrifice during the freedom struggle and saying their contribution would continue to inspire future generations. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 11:42 IST
MP CM launches ‘Namo Prerna’ campaign for cancer, drug de-addiction awareness on death anniversary of Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah
MP CM Mohan Yadav launched 'Namo Prerna’ campaign (Photo/ X @CMMadhyaPradesh). Image Credit: ANI
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched the ‘Namo Prerna’ programme to raise awareness among school and college students about drug de-addiction and cancer prevention, on the death anniversary of tribal freedom fighters Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah. CM Yadav also paid tribute to the father-son duo at a program held in Jabalpur district, recalling their sacrifice during the freedom struggle and saying their contribution would continue to inspire future generations.

Addressing the program, the Chief Minister said, “This day of sacrifice reminds us of that treacherous era when the British, using sweet words, conspired to gradually annex princely states one by one and seize the reins of power. Especially in these times, we must reiterate the importance of standing up for our nation and our faith. Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah dedicated the most precious years of their lives to upholding the honour of the Hindu faith. King Shankar Shah, in particular, ignited a spirit of awakening through his poetry and songs. The sacrifice made by this father-son duo is truly extraordinary.” The CM added that the Madhya Pradesh government was continuously working to remember and honour all such immortal martyrs, especially the heroes from tribal regions.

“Whether it is Rani Durgavati, Raja Bhabhut Shah, Raja Tantya Mama, or Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah, we are commemorating their contributions and working to develop and beautify places associated with their legacy. We hope to take our glorious culture and heritage to every household,” CM Yadav said. Additionally, in a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “On the death anniversary of tribal heroes Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah, I paid tribute to them at a programme organised in Jabalpur. Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah sacrificed their lives for the protection of Sanatan culture and the nation. Their lives will always remain an inspiration for future generations.”

“Our government is committed to preserving the glorious history of the tribal heroes of Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, the ‘Namo Prerna’ programme was also launched with the objective of creating awareness among school and college students about drug de-addiction and cancer prevention,” he added. Under the ‘Namo Prerna’ initiative, students in schools and colleges will be encouraged to raise awareness about cancer prevention and early detection. The initiative will also help ensure appropriate cancer treatment. (ANI)

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