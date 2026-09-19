Ayurveda promotes holistic well-being for healthy future: NTR Collector

NTR District Collector Lakshmi Sha on Saturday flagged off an awareness rally organised by the AYUSH Department at the Vijayawada Collectorate, stressing the importance of Ayurveda and its role in promoting holistic health and a healthy lifestyle. Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Sha said Ayurveda should not be viewed merely as a system of treatment used after a person falls ill, but as a holistic approach encompassing healthy living, lifestyle practices and the overall well-being of individuals and society.

"Ayurveda is not just a treatment taken when diseases occur. It is a holistic approach that focuses on everything from following a good lifestyle and maintaining health to providing a healthy life and environment for future generations," Lakshmi Sha said. He said Ayurveda remains one of the most commonly used systems of treatment across both rural and urban areas and highlighted this year's theme, 'Ayurveda for a Healthy Tomorrow', as a reminder of the importance of holistic well-being.

"Ayurveda is the most commonly used treatment system in both rural and urban areas. This year's theme, 'Ayurveda for a Healthy Tomorrow', reminds us that our future depends on holistic well-being," he said. The Collector also highlighted the traditional knowledge associated with Ayurveda and said India has preserved the system through generations.

He further said the government has decided to observe a dedicated day for Ayurveda every year to promote awareness about the traditional system of medicine and its contribution to healthcare. At the same time, awareness around traditional systems of medicine is increasingly being discussed alongside the need for evidence-based and safe healthcare. The Ministry of AYUSH maintains a research portal containing evidence-based research on Ayurveda and other AYUSH systems and has also undertaken collaborative research with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to examine integrative healthcare approaches.

Such an approach does not mean that traditional medicine should automatically replace conventional medical treatment. The Ministry of AYUSH's pharmacovigilance programme also highlights the importance of monitoring the safety and adverse effects of AYUSH medicines and cautions against the belief that products described as "natural" are necessarily safe. The awareness rally was organised as part of efforts by the AYUSH Department to spread awareness about Ayurveda, healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare among the public. Officials and participants associated with the AYUSH Department took part in the programme at the Vijayawada Collectorate. (ANI)