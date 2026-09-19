Low-pressure area likely over North Andaman Sea, to move towards Odisha coast: IMD

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea around the evening of September 19 and may gradually intensify while moving towards the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent three to four days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar Director Dr Manorama Mohanty said. Speaking to reporters, Dr Mohanty said an upper-air cyclonic circulation was lying over northern Thailand and extending up to 9.4 km above mean sea level. The system is expected to emerge over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining areas before triggering the formation of the low-pressure area.

“An upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over northern Thailand and is extending up to 9.4 km above mean sea level. It is likely to emerge over the North Andaman Sea around the 18th September, and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around the evening of 19th September,” Dr Mohanty said. She further said the system is likely to intensify gradually and move west-northwestwards towards the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast over the next three to four days.

“Thereafter, it is likely to intensify gradually and move west-northwestward towards the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 3-4 days,” she said. The weather system is expected to influence rainfall activity over Odisha in the coming days. The IMD has forecast scattered rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the next 24 hours.

“During the next 24 hours, scattered rainfall activity is very likely with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds,” Dr Mohanty said. The IMD's coastal bulletin issued on September 18 also said the upper-air cyclonic circulation had emerged over the North Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extended up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It reiterated that a low-pressure area was likely to form over the same region around the evening of September 19 and subsequently move towards the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The developing system comes as Odisha continues to experience monsoon-related rainfall activity. The weather department is closely monitoring its movement and likely impact on rainfall over the state and adjoining coastal areas. The IMD has also maintained that forecasts regarding the system's further intensification and movement will be updated as it develops. (ANI)