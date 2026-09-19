Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar interacts with Malenadu locals over Kasturirangan Report in Thirthahalli

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday arrived in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district to hold a direct dialogue with the public, farmers, environmental experts and representatives of various organisations and associations regarding the Kasturirangan Report, which is a blueprint prepared for the conservation and protection of the ecologically fragile Western Ghats. The Chief Minister arrived in Thirthahalli by helicopter from Mangaluru to lead the public interaction programme held at the Junior College Ground / UR Ananthamurthy Stadium. The direct outreach aims to address growing concerns in the Malenadu region, where 447 out of the state's 1,449 identified villages under the Kasturirangan Report are located in Shivamogga district alone.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivakumar by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra, MLAs Araga Jnanendra, Belur Gopalakrishna, and S.N. Channabasappa, along with the Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO, Superintendent of Police, and senior forest department officials, were present alongside hundreds of residents from across the Malenadu belt. However, a tense moment unfolded on the stage shortly after the event began over the rendition of Vande Mataram. As is customary, the programme commenced with the state anthem, Naadageethe, followed by Vande Mataram. Immediately after the songs concluded, Shivamogga MLA SN Channabasappa took the microphone and questioned the CM why only two stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung instead of the full song. While stating that he had high regard for the Chief Minister, the MLA submitted that the national song should have been rendered in its entirety.

The objection led to an immediate heated exchange between Congress and BJP workers on the dais. Party workers began raising slogans of 'DK, DK', while Congress district president HC Yogesh took the microphone to chant 'DK Shivakumar Ki Jai', causing a brief spell of commotion and confusion at the venue before the programme proceeded. (ANI)