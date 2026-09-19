Delhi's narcotics staff bust fake tobacco racket, seize 1.2 lakh counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes in Rohini; supplier arrested

According to police, Inspector Rakesh led the team under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Ajmer Singh, after a strategic drive was launched to curb the illegal transportation and sale of counterfeit goods in the district.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 14:57 IST
Delhi's narcotics staff bust fake tobacco racket, seize 1.2 lakh counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes in Rohini; supplier arrested
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi Police’s Narcotics Staff in Rohini have busted a supply network of fake tobacco products, arresting a 32-year-old man and seizing 1,20,000 counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes valued at approximately ₹15 lakhs. According to police, Inspector Rakesh led the team under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Ajmer Singh, after a strategic drive was launched to curb the illegal transportation and sale of counterfeit goods in the district.

A team led by Inspector Rakesh, Narcotics Rohini, under the supervision of Ajmer Singh, ACP/Ops, has done a commendable job by arresting one accused person involved in the supply of counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes, the press release said. However, after inspecting five plastic sacks (kattas) in his possession, police recovered 10 cartons containing a total of 1,20,000 counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes bearing the ITC Ltd. brand name. The seized contraband has an estimated market value of ₹15 lakhs.

Deputy Commissioner said that on September 16th, 2026, a team of Narcotics Staff comprising SI Ashok Tomar, HCs Yudhbir and Dharambir received credible information after the movement of counterfeit cigarettes in the area of Prashant Vihar police station. Acting promptly on the information, the team laid a trap near Japanese Park, Sector-10, Rohini, Delhi and apprehended one person. Officers intercepted and apprehended a suspect identified as Akram(32), a resident of Babarpur. The accused was found in possession of five plastic kattas, which, upon being opened, were found to contain ten cartons of counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes of ITC Ltd. Upon further examination, a total of approximately 1,20,000 counterfeit cigarettes were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The DCP informed that the approximate market value of the recovered counterfeit cigarettes was assessed at approx. Rs 15 lakhs. Accordingly, a case is registered against the accused under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act at Police Station Prashant Vihar, and further investigations are underway to trace the broader supply chain. (ANI)

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