Uttarakhand CM Dhami transfers Rs 18.49 crore to 10,709 eligible beneficiaries under welfare schemes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transferred Rs 18.49 crore in assistance directly into the bank accounts of 10,709 eligible beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at a programme held at the Chief Minister’s residence. The Chief Minister said construction workers play an important role in the development of the state. He said the state government is committed to ensuring that workers and their families receive the benefits of schemes related to education, healthcare, nutrition and social security in a simple, transparent and time-bound manner.

Dhami directed officials to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible worker family. He also instructed them to coordinate with the Health Department and ensure proper treatment for workers found to have any illness during health screenings. With the festive season approaching, the Chief Minister directed all departments to undertake maximum public welfare and service-oriented activities through their respective schemes. He also stressed the need to strengthen initiatives related to education for workers’ children, family nutrition, women’s health and healthcare services at workplaces.

He directed officials to regularly monitor eligibility verification and district-wise coverage to ensure transparency in implementation and ensure that eligible workers living in remote areas are not deprived of the benefits of welfare schemes. Officials informed the meeting that the current DBT included 95 beneficiaries receiving maternity assistance, 177 receiving post-death assistance, 2,354 receiving assistance for daughters’ marriage and 8,083 receiving educational assistance. Thus, a total of 10,709 beneficiaries received financial assistance.

The meeting was also apprised of the progress of the integrated welfare model being implemented by the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for construction worker families. So far, 33,429 educational material kits, 26,674 hygiene kits and 23,216 nutrition kits have been distributed, taking the total number of kits distributed to 83,319. Under the Shramik Health Scheme, 20,527 health screenings and 2,32,281 health tests have been conducted so far.

During the presentation, officials also briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the Labour Cess Collection Management System (LCCMS). The system received the SKOCH Gold Award in the e-Governance category in 2025. It has also been appreciated at the Government of India level and included in the Best Practices Compendium. Through the LCCMS, 21,200 establishments have been registered online, while cess collection has increased by 47.21 per cent. The system has also been presented as a digital governance model that can be adopted across the country.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Mukhyamantri Shramik Health Scheme. He said regular health screenings of workers under the scheme have helped in the early detection of some serious illnesses. The presentation further highlighted that the scheme received appreciation at the national level during the National Building and Other Construction Workers Conference held in Mumbai. Representatives from West Bengal, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh expressed interest in adopting Uttarakhand’s model in their respective states.

The initiative, under which Mobile Medical Units provide health check-ups, consultation and referral services to workers at their workplaces, was presented as a scalable and replicable model. (ANI)