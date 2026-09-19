Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says BJP govt will be formed in Punjab under PM Modi’s leadership

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that a BJP government will be formed in Punjab and asserted that the people of the state will receive their rights and benefits under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM said, "As this struggle unfolds and every city and family in Punjab joins it, the government that is looting the people—and is guilty of wronging farmers, the youth, mothers, and families—will certainly have to go.”

“A BJP government will be formed in Punjab, and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, that 'double-engine' government will ensure the people of Punjab receive the rights and benefits they deserve. We will work to ensure dignity for farmers, jobs for the youth, and prosperity for women, so that families in Punjab progress, the state advances, and the region becomes prosperous,” he further said. Her remarks came a day after BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that protesters surrounded his convoy, threatened to attack them, and damaged vehicle windows. He also claimed that some protesters were carrying weapons.

"Today, we were supposed to take out a yatra against drugs because this Aam Aadmi Party government and drug addicts are all colluding, and this is what they have been doing for the last four and a half years. There were around 500 people there. I passed through them in my vehicle. I have Z-plus security, with around 100 security personnel accompanying me," Bittu said. "No action has been taken so far. Bhagwant Mann, you may save your wife from five-crore deals wherever you want, but who will save these people when I get an FIR registered against them? This is how the beginning has been made today. It has become clear that they are indeed drug dealers," he said. (ANI)