Himachal Pradesh University clash: 10 students held as police prevent SFI-ABVP violence on campus 

Ten students were detained under preventive provisions after a violent confrontation broke out between activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Summer Hill, on Saturday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 20:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh University clash: 10 students held as police prevent SFI-ABVP violence on campus 
Mehar Panwar, Additional SP Shimla Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten students were detained under preventive provisions after a violent confrontation broke out between activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Summer Hill, on Saturday, police said. According to police, members of the two student organisations gathered near Summer Hill Chowk following an earlier dispute, leading to a tense situation and clashes in which several students sustained minor injuries.

Acting on information about the incident, teams from Baluganj Police Station, Shimla Police’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT), and university security personnel rushed to the campus and brought the situation under control before it escalated further. Speaking to ANI, Mehar Panwar, Additional SP Shimla Police, said that so far ten youth have been arrested, and the situation is peaceful now.

“Shimla Police received information about a clash between two groups at Himachal Pradesh University. A team from Baluganj Police Station and the QRT reached the spot immediately. The police controlled the situation and prevented any untoward incident. Ten students involved in the altercation have been arrested under preventive sections,” she said. Panwar said police deployment had been strengthened on the university campus to maintain law and order.

“Police personnel continue to be deployed at the university. The situation is peaceful and completely under control. No leniency will be shown towards anyone attempting to disturb law and order,” she added. Police said the preventive action was taken to avoid further escalation and maintain peace on the campus. Officials added that normalcy had been restored and security arrangements remained in place. (ANI)

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