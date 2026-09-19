Iran says it has conveyed conditions to re-engage in talks, end war with US

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 21:08 IST
Iran says it has conveyed conditions to re-engage in talks, end war with US

Iran ​has ​conveyed its ‌conditions to mediators ​for re-engaging in negotiations ‌aimed at ending the war with the US, Al Jazeera ‌cited Iran's Security Chief ‌Mohsen Rezaei as saying in an interview on Saturday.

The ⁠conditions ​include ⁠ending the war on all ⁠fronts, unfreezing Iranian funds and ending ​the naval blockade, Rezaei said, ⁠adding that consultations were continuing ⁠with ​Qatari and Pakistani mediators and that Tehran ⁠was awaiting a response from US ⁠President ⁠Donald Trump.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Portugal’s Accessible Tourism Research Booms, but Travel Barriers Remain Uneven

Same Medical Research, Different Conversations: Clinical Trials on Bluesky and X

Following Money: South Africa’s Trade Gaps Point to Possible Illicit Flows

Money at Light Speed: How Digital Banking Is Rewriting Financial Stability Across Asia-Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026