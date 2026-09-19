Iran says it has conveyed conditions to re-engage in talks, end war with US

Iran ​has ​conveyed its ‌conditions to mediators ​for re-engaging in negotiations ‌aimed at ending the war with the US, Al Jazeera ‌cited Iran's Security Chief ‌Mohsen Rezaei as saying in an interview on Saturday.

The ⁠conditions ​include ⁠ending the war on all ⁠fronts, unfreezing Iranian funds and ending ​the naval blockade, Rezaei said, ⁠adding that consultations were continuing ⁠with ​Qatari and Pakistani mediators and that Tehran ⁠was awaiting a response from US ⁠President ⁠Donald Trump.