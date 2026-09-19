TotalEnergies' offshore project in Suriname on track for first output in mid-2028

French ​energy company TotalEnergies ​and its partners ‌in the $12 ​billion GranMorgu offshore oil and gas project ‌in Suriname are on track to inaugurate output in mid-2028, said on Saturday the ‌head of state-run Staatsolie, Annand Jagesar, during ‌a tour to oversee the development's progress. Companies involved in the project - TotalEnergies, Staatsolie and APA Corp - ⁠have ​already spent ⁠about 50% of total investment planned, said TotalEnergies' ⁠chairman Patrick Pouyanne. GranMorgu will be the first ​developing Suriname's vast offshore resources.

Well head components, ⁠tubing hangers and other materials manufactured in Malaysia ⁠are ​planned to be installed soon to control the flow of oil ⁠and gas back to the platform via ⁠a network ⁠of underwater subsea architecture and pipelines, executives said.