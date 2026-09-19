TotalEnergies' offshore project in Suriname on track for first output in mid-2028
French energy company TotalEnergies and its partners in the $12 billion GranMorgu offshore oil and gas project in Suriname are on track to inaugurate output in mid-2028, said on Saturday the head of state-run Staatsolie, Annand Jagesar, during a tour to oversee the development's progress. Companies involved in the project - TotalEnergies, Staatsolie and APA Corp - have already spent about 50% of total investment planned, said TotalEnergies' chairman Patrick Pouyanne. GranMorgu will be the first developing Suriname's vast offshore resources.
Well head components, tubing hangers and other materials manufactured in Malaysia are planned to be installed soon to control the flow of oil and gas back to the platform via a network of underwater subsea architecture and pipelines, executives said.