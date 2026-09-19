2 sentenced to 12 years RI, NCB secures conviction of 3 accused in interstate charas trafficking

Two accused persons were sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 1 lakh each, while another was awarded one year of RI and a fine of Rs 10,000 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, secured the conviction of three accused in an interstate Charas trafficking case, according to an official press release.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 20:31 IST
2 sentenced to 12 years RI, NCB secures conviction of 3 accused in interstate charas trafficking
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Two accused persons were sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 1 lakh each, while another was awarded one year of RI and a fine of Rs 10,000 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, secured the conviction of three accused in an interstate Charas trafficking case, according to an official press release. The convicted accused have been identified as Joginder Singh, Anil Kumar and Raj Kumar alias Raju. The case relates to the seizure of 16.5 kg of Charas by the NCB in 2018.

According to the NCB, on December 18, 2018, a team of the NCB, Chandigarh, foiled an attempt to smuggle 16.5 kg of Charas across the Himachal Pradesh-Chandigarh border. A car carrying the contraband was intercepted near Khuda Lahora Bridge, Chandigarh. Two persons, Joginder Singh, a resident of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, and Anil Kumar, a resident of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, were apprehended and arrested at the spot.

During the investigation, the involvement of Raju, a resident of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, in the trafficking network came to light. The investigation revealed that he, in connivance with the arrested accused persons, was involved in supplying Charas to Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru and Chennai. The seized 16.5 kg of Charas was intended for transportation to Mumbai, from where it was to be further distributed to other destinations, the NCB said.

Raju was arrested on December 20, 2018, and an additional 80 grams of Charas was recovered from his residence at Bhuntar, Himachal Pradesh. The NCB filed a complaint under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, against the three accused before the Special Judge, NDPS Court, Chandigarh, on June 12, 2019.

Upon completion of the trial, the Special Judge, NDPS Court, Chandigarh, vide judgment dated September 15, 2026, convicted Joginder Singh, Anil Kumar and Raju. As per the NCB, Joginder Singh and Anil Kumar were sentenced to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each; Raju was sentenced to one year's rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000.

The NCB said the conviction underscores its commitment to combating drug trafficking through professional investigation and effective prosecution and contributes towards the vision of a Drug-Free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat). (ANI)

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