Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to plan attractive uniforms for students next year

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to introduce school uniforms in more attractive colours and explore greater variety in designs from the next academic year, as per the release.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 21:32 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to plan attractive uniforms for students next year
Telangana CM Revanth directs officials to plan attractive uniforms for students next year (Photo: Telangana CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to introduce school uniforms in more attractive colours and explore greater variety in designs from the next academic year, as per the release. Reviewing the distribution of uniforms and other essential materials to students on Saturday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare an action plan well in advance so that uniforms and other supplies are distributed on the very first day of schools reopening next year.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the distribution of one pair of uniforms had been completed for students of government schools, government hostels and residential schools, while the second pair would be distributed by the end of this month. Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Model Schools had already been provided two pairs of uniforms, they said. The distribution of notebooks to all students has also been completed. Officials said plates, glasses, bowls, spoons, cups, carpets, bed sheets and towels had been distributed to all students in government hostels, residential schools, KGBVs and Model Schools.

The Chief Minister said planning should take into account a possible 10 per cent increase in student enrolment next year and ensure that adequate supplies are available. He also noted that parents had expressed satisfaction with the quality of the uniforms and other materials distributed this year. State Government Adviser P Sudarshan Reddy, MP Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Sridhar, CM OSD Vemula Srinivasulu and senior officials from various departments, including Sabyasachi Ghosh, Bala Mayadevi, Ahmed Nadeem, Divya Devarajan, Naveen Nicholas, Shruti Ojha, Saidulu, Santosh and Sita Lakshmi, attended the review meeting. (ANI)

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