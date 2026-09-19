Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon congratulate Deepika-Ranveer on birth of their second daughter

Congratulations have been pouring in for Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as they were blessed with a baby girl on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 22:25 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon congratulate Deepika-Ranveer on birth of their second daughter
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh with their daughter Dua (Image source: Deepika's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Congratulations have been pouring in for Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as they were blessed with a baby girl on Saturday. Their announcement post welcoming their second child was flooded with heartfelt wishes from family, friends, and film industry colleagues. Actor Vicky Kaushal commented, "God bless! Congratulations."

"Awww!! congratulations you guys!!! (red heart emojis). Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing," actor Kriti Sanon wrote. "Congratulations Girls are the best," said veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Actor Bipasha Basu sent her "love" to the entire family. Alia Bhatt reacted to the good news with an adorable comment.

On Saturday evening, the couple announced the arrival of their second child via a joint post on Instagram. They shared a cute picture of a baby footprint, expressing happiness as their family expanded from 3 to 4. "Welcome Baby Girl. 19|9|2026 Dua, Deepika and Ranveer," the post read.

Deepika and Ranveer, who are already parents to daughter Dua, simply captioned the post with an evil eye emoji. A day before welcoming their daughter, Deepika and Ranveer on Friday visited Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Recently, on Dua's second birthday, the couple shared a series of intimate black-and-white photos.

In one of the photos, Ranveer lovingly holds Deepika’s baby bump as the couple smile with their foreheads touching. Deepika wears a fitted lace ensemble that highlights her pregnancy, while Ranveer opts for a simple white shirt paired with trousers. On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s 'King', which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee’s sci-fi action film 'Raaka', headlined by Allu Arjun.For Ranveer Singh, the actor has been busy with the shoot of ‘Pralay’. (ANI)

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