Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Soccer-Infantino invited to African summit as he faces challenge to FIFA leadership
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been invited by the Confederation of African Football to attend a two-day Strategy Conference in Cape Verde next month. A letter sent from CAF to member associations this week, seen by Reuters and verified by member associations, invited the 54 presidents to the meeting on October 7 and 8 after CAF president Patrice Motsepe had previously mooted the idea several times.
Tigers wipe out 6-run deficit, knock White Sox out of first place
Dillon Dingler delivered the go-ahead single and Riley Greene followed with a two-run homer in a five-run eighth inning as the visiting Detroit Tigers stormed back from six runs down to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-8 on Friday. The loss dropped Chicago (78-76) one game behind Cleveland (79-75) in the American League Central after the Guardians beat the Athletics 5-3 on Friday.
Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Texas Tech holds off No. 22 Houston
Will Hammond passed for 257 yards and one touchdown and No. 13 Texas Tech stymied a last-minute two-point conversion to notch a 28-26 victory over No. 22 Houston in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Friday night in Lubbock, Texas. J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey rushed for touchdowns as the Red Raiders (3-0) defeated the Cougars for the eighth straight time and 12th in the past 13 meetings. Backup quarterback Tommy Castellanos rushed for a score and Kenny Johnson had four receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown for Texas Tech.