Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 22:28 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news ​briefs.

Soccer-Infantino invited to African summit ​as he faces challenge to FIFA ‌leadership

FIFA ​president Gianni Infantino has been invited by the Confederation of African Football to attend a two-day Strategy Conference in ‌Cape Verde next month. A letter sent from CAF to member associations this week, seen by Reuters and verified by member associations, invited the 54 presidents to the meeting on ‌October 7 and 8 after CAF president Patrice Motsepe had previously mooted the ‌idea several times.

Tigers wipe out 6-run deficit, knock White Sox out of first place

Dillon Dingler delivered the go-ahead single and Riley Greene followed with a two-run homer in a five-run eighth inning as ⁠the ​visiting Detroit Tigers ⁠stormed back from six runs down to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-8 on Friday. The ⁠loss dropped Chicago (78-76) one game behind Cleveland (79-75) in the American League Central after the Guardians beat ​the Athletics 5-3 on Friday.

Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Texas Tech holds off ⁠No. 22 Houston

Will Hammond passed for 257 yards and one touchdown and No. 13 Texas Tech ⁠stymied ​a last-minute two-point conversion to notch a 28-26 victory over No. 22 Houston in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Friday night in ⁠Lubbock, Texas. J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey rushed for touchdowns as the Red Raiders (3-0) defeated the ⁠Cougars for ⁠the eighth straight time and 12th in the past 13 meetings. Backup quarterback Tommy Castellanos rushed for a score and Kenny ‌Johnson had ‌four receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown ​for Texas Tech.

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