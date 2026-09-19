Lonavala Rural Police file 2,500-page chargesheet in Ketan Agarwal murder case

Lonavala Rural Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet of about 2,500 pages against the accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, completing the process within the stipulated 90-day period, lawyers representing the accused said. Advocate Nitin Bhalerao, associate of accused Siya's lawyer Vipul Dushing, said the chargesheet filed by police was under verification and would be served to the accused after completion of the process.

"Regarding the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the Lonavala Rural Police have initiated the process of filing the charge sheet against both accused today. It is currently being verified, and once verified, it will be assigned a case number," Bhalerao told ANI. "Subsequently, the charge sheet will be served to both accused; once we receive it, we will determine the next course of action. We understand that they have filed a charge sheet comprising 2,500 pages. Once we receive the charge sheet, we will review it. After reading it, we will decide on the next steps," he added.

Bhalerao further said, "Today marks the completion of 89 days, and the police have filed the charge sheet." Advocate Ram Sahane, who is representing accused Chetan Chaudhary, said the chargesheet was filed before the lower court on Saturday.

"The accused, who is case number two that we are representing, had his chargesheet filed in the lower court today. If we get instructions from our client, we can file a bail application for him in the Sessions Court," Sahane told ANI. "The time limit for the chargesheet was 90 days. The police completed the entire investigation within these 90 days, and they filed the detailed chargesheet in court today," he added.

"The chargesheet is very detailed. It is up to 2,500 pages long. This is the detailed chargesheet filed by the police," Sahane said. According to police, Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. The accused in the case include Chetan Babulal Chaudhary and Siya.

Pune Rural Police had earlier arrested Ritesh Hange in connection with the case and alleged that he was involved in a conspiracy. Police said Hange was a friend of prime accused Chetan Chaudhary and was in contact with both Chaudhary and Siya. Hange was produced before the Vadgaon Maval court after his arrest and was remanded to police custody till September 12, according to police.

Investigators have alleged that Chaudhary and Siya had asked Hange to accompany them to Lohagad Fort for a walk, but he did not visit the fort on the day Agarwal was allegedly killed. The investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)