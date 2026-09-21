"Rahul Gandhi must apologise to women": BJP's N Ramchander Rao over remarks on PM Modi's mother during  'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao on Monday demanded that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issue an apology to the women across the country, accusing him of insulting womanhood and Indian culture through targeted mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the Indore leg of 'Chhatron ki Goonj'. Speaking to ANI, Rao alleged that the Congress party lacks substantive policy issues or political arguments to counter the ruling BJP, which has secured a third consecutive term at the Centre and is driving India toward becoming the world's fourth-largest economy and achieving Viksit Bharat.

"Congress has no political issues or policy issues to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party. But the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has now come to power for the third time, is moving this country toward becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world and achieving Viksit Bharat. At this juncture, Rahul Gandhi is insulting the Prime Minister's mother, humiliating her, and making adverse comments about her. This is nothing but an insult to women, womanhood, and Indian culture," he said. Further, Rao emphasised that while political opposition has every right to criticise the government, personal attacks on family members represent "low-level politics."

"If the Congress has anything to say, they have every right to criticise the government or individuals, but not by descending to such low-level politics. This is nothing but low-level politics by the Congress party," he said. Rao pointed out that this is not an isolated incident, referencing Gandhi’s earlier allegedly sexist remarks regarding Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Rahul Gandhi, despite being an opposition leader, is behaving like a comedian on the dais. This is the second time; earlier, he did the same thing when making sexist remarks regarding the Italian Prime Minister Meloni. Now he is trying to do this regarding the mother of the Prime Minister. This is a serious insult to womanhood in this country. I think Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the women of this entire country." The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi participated in the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction programme on Saturday, where he shared the stage with stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani. During the event, Gandhi's remarks and mimicked gestures drew criticism from BJP leaders, who alleged that the Prime Minister and his late mother were mocked. (ANI)