Europe's STOXX 600 gains as tech rallies, oil retreat eases nerves

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 12:56 IST
Europe's STOXX 600 gains as tech rallies, oil retreat eases nerves

​European shares climbed on Monday, led by technology stocks, while a fourth consecutive session of declines in oil ‌prices soothed nerves and boosted risk sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.56% at 638.98 points by 0710 GMT, after dipping 0.6% last week. Most regional bourses also traded higher. Energy ‌stocks slipped 0.62% as oil eased following reports that more supply was leaving ‌the Gulf than previously expected, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

On the other hand, travel stocks rose 0.86% as lower oil prices lifted airline shares, while technology stocks led sectoral gains, ⁠advancing ​roughly 2% on ⁠strength in chip-linked stocks including Soitec and Aixtron . Germany's DAX rose 0.76%, with investors also digesting the results ⁠of state elections in northeastern Germany, where projections showed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) emerging as ​the largest party.

Market participants were also assessing data from Sweden showing that long-term ⁠inflation expectations among financial and business groups eased in September. Attention is now turning to a meeting ⁠later ​this week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for clues on trade relations and the global economic outlook.

Among individual stocks, AstraZeneca slipped 0.32%, despite ⁠the drugmaker saying its cancer treatment Enhertu had been recommended for EU approval for ⁠use in early ⁠breast cancer. Sweden's Nordnet gained 4.6% after the digital bank and online brokerage platform announced a buyback programme.

Shares of biotech firm Ipsen ‌fell more ‌than 6%.

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