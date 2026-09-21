Telangana: KTR condemns arrests of BRS leaders, demands release of Jurala water for farmers

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has condemned the alleged arrests and house detentions of BRS leaders in the erstwhile Palamuru district, who, according to him, were seeking the release of irrigation water from the Jurala project to protect standing crops. In a statement given on Sunday, KTR alleged that former ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, C Lakshma Reddy and Srinivas Goud, former MLAs and other BRS leaders had been illegally detained by the state government. He accused the Revanth Reddy government of attempting to suppress the party’s proposed protest over the farmers’ demand.

KTR alleged that crops in several areas were drying up while the government was failing to address the concerns of farmers. He claimed that around 9 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) of water was available in the Jurala project but was not being released, citing what he described as “unconvincing excuses” by the government. He further alleged that farmers who attempted to open the Jurala gates to protect their crops were booked in cases and that barricades had been erected around the project, with a large police presence deployed to prevent farmers from entering the area.

KTR also questioned the decision not to release water for the Jurala ayacut, arguing that only about 2 TMC was required for drinking-water needs while, according to him, around 9 TMC was available in the project. The BRS leader demanded the immediate release of the detained party leaders and the prompt release of irrigation water to farmers dependent on the Jurala ayacut. He warned that continued inaction on the issue would trigger strong resentment among farmers against the Congress government.

The allegations made by KTR and the BRS could not be independently verified from the statement alone. (ANI)