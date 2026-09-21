"Frankenstein Monster": Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre, Election Commission over voter list revision

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, terming the process a "Frankenstein Monster" and an arbitrary exercise designed to disenfranchise citizens. In a sharply worded post on social media platform X, the Congress chief said, "What started as SIR from Bihar has now knocked on Delhi's door, and perhaps now the powers-that-be are realizing why the Congress Party has been calling the entire process flawed from day one! SIR is not just a tool used by the BJP for vote theft and dismantling democracy—it’s a flawed process that has turned into a Frankenstein Monster, now trapping its own people!!"

Highlighting the scale of notices being dispatched, the Congress President pointed out that senior political figures and decorated personalities have also been impacted. "Several prominent BJP leaders—including the BJP’s most senior figure, Lal Krishna Advani ji, the current Foreign Minister, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Rajya Sabha MP, former Union Minister, former Chief Minister, and others—have now been served notices. The situation is such that even a Bharat Ratna-honored scientist and a former Navy Chief had already been issued notices earlier," Kharge stated.

Kharge also referenced West Bengal, claiming that large-scale wrongful deletions were taking place on the ground. "In Bengal, among those whose names were deleted to prevent them from voting, 93% of the decided cases so far have won their appeals—meaning 1,13,943 people will be reinstated in the voter list! Wow! On what basis was their voting right stripped away?” he asked.

Questioning whether the constitutional equality in voting rights is being compromised, Kharge added, "On top of that, the Election Commission today issued an official press release describing “VIP/marked electors.” Is there now some Special Category of voters in India’s Universal Adult Franchise—VIP voters and ordinary voters? Isn’t this a violation of the constitutional principle of One Person, One Vote, One Value? Has the VIP vote become more valuable now?" Citing data regarding electoral roll deletions, Kharge further alleged, “In the first three phases of SIR, 13.8 crore voters were struck off the rolls in 31 states/Union Territories—meaning about 14.61% of the total 94.78 crore voters. Who sits idly by, hands folded, at whose behest?”

“Press release for VIPs, silence for crores of ordinary voters!" Kharge remarked. Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Sunday clarified that notices issued to certain electors during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls do not mean that their names will be deleted, while stating that no name can be removed without giving the elector an opportunity of being heard and passing a proper, speaking and appealable order.

The clarification came amid reports in print and social media about notices being issued to VIPs and marked electors during the SIR exercise in the national capital. (ANI)