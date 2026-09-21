Keralam: Bodies of Malayali women killed in California brought to Nedumbassery

The bodies of two Malayali women, Anjana Vijeesh and Ann Mary Mathew, who were killed in California in the United States, were brought to Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery on Monday. The bodies arrived at the airport by an Emirates flight at around 9.50 am and were received by their relatives. Anjana's body was taken to Thrissur, while Ann Mary's body was taken to Kottayam.

Anjana Vijeesh, 35, was a native of Thekkoot in Mudikkode, Thrissur, while Ann Mary Mathew, 40, was a native of Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. Both women were killed on August 28. Anjana's body will be cremated at her residence in Thrissur on Monday evening. The funeral of Ann Mary will be held on Tuesday at the cemetery of St Ignatius Jacobite Church, Mookkan, Pallom.

According to a September 10 report on the case, San Jose Police Department patrol officers responded at around 1:53 pm (local time) on August 28 to a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 700 block of Linda Vista Street. Officers reported finding an "unconscious and unresponsive" adult woman inside a residence with injuries, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene. The department's Homicide Unit responded and, with assistance from the Santa Clara County Crime Lab and Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office, found that the victim had suffered at least one stab wound. The case was subsequently ruled a homicide.

"Preliminary information revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other and an adult female suspect, Anila Baby, was quickly identified," the San Jose Police Department said. Police said the Milpitas Police Department located and arrested Baby in the city of Milpitas on August 28, after which she was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for a separate incident.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office reviewed the homicide investigation on September 8 and subsequently charged Baby with murder, according to the police department. Baby, a friend of both victims and a native of Moonnilavu in Kottayam, was arrested in connection with the case, with cases registered against her in both murders.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding the event are still under investigation," the San Jose Police Department said. The incident was the 17th homicide in San Jose in 2026, according to the police department. (ANI)