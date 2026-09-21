Amit Shah to inaugurate 3rd ANTF conference tomorrow; focus on 2026-29 narcotics targets

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 3rd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) heads of states and Union Territories in New Delhi on September 22, with a focus on achieving targets envisaged in the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029). The two-day conference, being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 22 and September 23, will be attended by the heads of ANTFs from 36 states and UTs along with representatives from other concerned government departments and stakeholders.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), this conference will serve as a powerful platform to safeguard future generations from the menace of drugs. Based on the theme of the “United Resolve, Shared Responsibility”, the ANTF conference will focus on the progress of targets assigned to state and UTs ANTFs in the recently released Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29) and initiatives and efforts undertaken by the concerned stakeholders in combating the menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country.

The issues pertaining to identification and adoption of appropriate strategies to further strengthen the supply reduction, demand reduction and harm reduction measures of the Central government will also be deliberated upon. Aligned with the four strategic pillars of the Vision Document-- enforcement, intelligence and operations; precursors and synthetic drugs control; demand and harm reduction; and capacity building and coordination-- eight technical sessions have been lined up for the event.

The eight technical sessions include Vision Document for Narcotics Control (2026-2029)- Part-I: Institutional Mechanisms; Dismantling Network Linkages and Cartels – Part: I; Vision Document for Narcotics Control (2026-2029)- Part-II: Demand Reduction, Prevention & Rehabilitation; Dismantling Network Linkages & Cartels- Part: II; Improving Effectiveness of Enforcement; Precursors, Synthetic Drugs and Clan Labs; Destruction of Illicit Cultivation and Alternate Cropping; as well as Darknet and Crypto Investigation. Reiterating the need for a whole-of-government approach, the deliberations will enable participating states, departments and agencies to move forward with renewed commitment towards effectively combating drug trafficking across the country over the next three years.

The discussions are expected to generate actionable strategies to further strengthen drug law enforcement and keep the youth of the country away from drugs. This national event will also seek to further deepen a future-ready partnership between NCB, state and UT ANTFs to combat drug abuse and realise the vision of a Drug-Free India. On the occasion, the Home Minister will also release Television Commercials (TVCs) to spread awareness against drugs and lay the foundation stones for the new complexes of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zones in Lucknow and Dehradun. The best-performing ANTF among the states and UTs will also be felicitated during the event, alongside the launch of the revamped NCB website.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central government is working in 'mission mode' to protect the nation's youth from the adverse effects of drug abuse. Prime Minister Modi has set the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, and realising this vision is not possible without building a drug-free India. (ANI)