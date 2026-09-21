Amit Shah to inaugurate 3rd ANTF conference tomorrow; focus on 2026-29 narcotics targets

The two-day conference, being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 22 and September 23, will be attended by the heads of ANTFs from 36 states and UTs along with representatives from other concerned government departments and stakeholders.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 14:09 IST
Amit Shah to inaugurate 3rd ANTF conference tomorrow; focus on 2026-29 narcotics targets
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 3rd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) heads of states and Union Territories in New Delhi on September 22, with a focus on achieving targets envisaged in the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029). The two-day conference, being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 22 and September 23, will be attended by the heads of ANTFs from 36 states and UTs along with representatives from other concerned government departments and stakeholders.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), this conference will serve as a powerful platform to safeguard future generations from the menace of drugs. Based on the theme of the “United Resolve, Shared Responsibility”, the ANTF conference will focus on the progress of targets assigned to state and UTs ANTFs in the recently released Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29) and initiatives and efforts undertaken by the concerned stakeholders in combating the menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country.

The issues pertaining to identification and adoption of appropriate strategies to further strengthen the supply reduction, demand reduction and harm reduction measures of the Central government will also be deliberated upon. Aligned with the four strategic pillars of the Vision Document-- enforcement, intelligence and operations;  precursors and synthetic drugs control; demand and harm reduction; and capacity building and coordination-- eight technical sessions have been lined up for the event.

The eight technical sessions include Vision Document for Narcotics Control (2026-2029)- Part-I: Institutional Mechanisms; Dismantling Network Linkages and Cartels – Part: I; Vision Document for Narcotics Control (2026-2029)- Part-II: Demand Reduction, Prevention & Rehabilitation;  Dismantling Network Linkages & Cartels- Part: II; Improving Effectiveness of Enforcement; Precursors, Synthetic Drugs and Clan Labs; Destruction of Illicit Cultivation and Alternate Cropping; as well as Darknet and Crypto Investigation. Reiterating the need for a whole-of-government approach, the deliberations will enable participating states, departments and agencies to move forward with renewed commitment towards effectively combating drug trafficking across the country over the next three years.

The discussions are expected to generate actionable strategies to further strengthen drug law enforcement and keep the youth of the country away from drugs. This national event will also seek to further deepen a future-ready partnership between NCB, state and UT ANTFs to combat drug abuse and realise the vision of a Drug-Free India. On the occasion, the Home Minister will also release Television Commercials (TVCs) to spread awareness against drugs and lay the foundation stones for the new complexes of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zones in Lucknow and Dehradun. The best-performing ANTF among the states and UTs will also be felicitated during the event, alongside the launch of the revamped NCB website.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central government is working in 'mission mode' to protect the nation's youth from the adverse effects of drug abuse. Prime Minister Modi has set the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, and realising this vision is not possible without building a drug-free India. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Global
2
Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer-Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Global
3
US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean

Global
4
Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Technology, Weaker Motivation: How Generative AI Can Undermine Excellence at Work

China’s Pollution Transparency Pushes Green Patents Higher but Corporate Gains Fade Quickly

ADB-Backed Panda Bond Brings New Capital and Stronger Infrastructure Rules to Pakistan’s Economy

From Semiconductors to Clean Energy: ASEAN Reshapes Its Foreign Investment Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026