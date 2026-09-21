“Govt prioritising entertainment, tours over public welfare”: DMK MLA Markandeyan

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA from Vilathikulam, GV Markandeyan, accused the Tamil Nadu government of neglecting public welfare works and giving priority to entertainment, tours and leisure activities. Speaking to reporters in Vilathikulam on Sunday, Markandeyan said no proper precautionary measures had been taken despite a review meeting held recently on preparedness for the northeast monsoon. He alleged that sluice gates of irrigation tanks and breaches in village water bodies had not been repaired, posing a threat to people's livelihoods during the monsoon.

He said only 10 to 20 per cent of the required water was being supplied under the combined drinking water scheme, leaving people to face drinking water shortages. He also alleged that frequent power cuts and low voltage were causing damage to electrical appliances in households. The government was not paying adequate attention to electricity, roads, highways, irrigation, rural development and drinking water supply, Markandeyan alleged.

On the traditional bullock-cart race held in the Vilathikulam region, he said police had registered cases against 28 people in connection with a race held at Melmanthai. He alleged that the event was organised jointly by people from different communities and criticised the registration of cases against them. Markandeyan further alleged that cases were being registered in villages over traditional events, including Pongal celebrations, community feasts and bullock-cart races. He warned that the DMK would organise a major protest in Vilathikulam if the cases against the Melmanthai residents were not withdrawn.

“People are living in fear. It is the government's responsibility to dispel their fear. The government is asleep and must wake up. The entire state is being neglected,” he said. He said the DMK would not focus on individual issues in the bypoll but would highlight the alleged failures of the Chief Minister Vijay-led government and the problems faced by the people. (ANI)