Jamui viral video: 3 minors apprehended, SIT formed after youth assaulted, girl molested

Police in Bihar’s Jamui district have launched a crackdown following the widespread circulation of a viral video showing a young boy being physically assaulted and a girl being groped by a group of miscreants. Taking swift cognisance of the disturbing clip, local law enforcement registered a First Information Report (FIR) and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jamui to track down everyone involved.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Dayal confirmed that three minors have been taken into custody so far after being identified from the video footage, while continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining suspects. Three minors have been apprehended based on video evidence. Two additional suspects have been identified, with police teams actively pursuing them.

The primary offender seen harassing the victim in the video has been formally identified, and dedicated teams are working to arrest him at the earliest. "An FIR has been registered regarding the incident of molestation and indecent behaviour by anti-social elements shown in the video, and a SIT has been constituted under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jamui; the team is conducting continuous raids. Based on identifications made from the video, three individuals have been taken into custody. Two others have been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest them as well... As for the main accused—the one who appears to have behaved indecently with the woman—he has been identified, and we are making efforts to arrest him soon; we are actively working on this... We will take action against those attempting to tarnish the reputation of Jamui district... We have arrested three minors so far; as the investigation proceeds and more individuals are taken into custody," said the Jamui SP.

Authorities reaffirmed that strict legal measures will be enforced against individuals involved in criminal acts or attempting to tarnish the reputation of the district. Police officials indicated that further apprehensions are expected as the interrogation of those in custody continues and additional footage analysis progresses.

Notably, the viral video from Bihar's Jamui shows a group of men allegedly harassing and molesting two Class 10 students on a public road. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also condemned the video, saying it was deeply disturbing.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, expressed outrage regarding the incident and targeted the state administration over safety concerns and the delay in arrests, questioning how ordinary citizens can feel secure when minors are openly targeted. “The video from Jamui, Bihar, is deeply disturbing. Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away. Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not "culture." It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The Congress leader criticised the normalisation of mob vigilantism and harassment, demanding immediate legal action under stringent child protection laws and said every individual in that video must be identified and prosecuted under POCSO. “When control is mistaken for culture, and such attitudes are normalised by Andhbhakts, mobs start believing they are the law. Every individual in that video must be identified and prosecuted under POCSO, and justice must be swift," he said.

Raising concerns over accountability, Gandhi questioned why the perpetrators remained at large days after the footage surfaced, placing the onus directly on the state machinery to guarantee public safety. “And if the incident happened on September 19th, why are the culprits not behind bars yet? And the Bihar government must answer why a girl is not safe on a public road at 7 pm?” Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)