“I am again so excited…”: Kaziah Liz Mejo gears up for Miss Universe 2026, hopes to bring crown home

Kaziah Liz Mejo, who won the Miss Universe India title last month, is now preparing to represent India at the global Miss Universe stage, with the 19-year-old saying she hopes to bring the fourth crown home. Speaking about her journey and the upcoming competition, Kaziah said she is grateful for the support she has received from Keralam and across India. Calling the opportunity “special” and “personal”, she said she is ready for the next step.

"I'm so grateful to India, to Keralam, and to my organisation, my supporters, and my trainers. This is so special to my heart. We are so prepared to bring the fourth crown of Miss Universe back to India. I am again so excited, and this is so personal, not just to me and not just to Kerala, but also for India...,” she told ANI. Kaziah also spoke about meeting Keralam Chief Minister after winning the Miss Universe Kerala title. She recalled the support she received from him even before she went on to compete at the national level.

“I met him a few months ago when I won Miss Universe Kerala and was going to represent the state at Miss Universe India, hoping to bring the first crown back. Even when I met him then, he had so much support, so much faith in me, and he told me all the best…” she said. Kaziah, who hails from Mavelikkara in Keralam’s Alappuzha district, was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 at the grand finale held in Jaipur on August 23. She emerged as the winner from 51 contestants representing different parts of the country.

A law student, Kaziah is also involved in modelling. She earlier represented India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as the first runner-up. She later won the Miss Universe Kerala title before taking the national crown. After winning Miss Universe India, Kaziah spoke about what the title means to her and Kerala. She said winning the crown at 19 has given her an opportunity to represent the country on a bigger stage. (ANI)