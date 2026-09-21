MCD carries out 44 demolition actions across Delhi during city-wide enforcement drive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. 

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 19:42 IST
MCD carries out 44 demolition actions across Delhi during city-wide enforcement drive
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. Strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

As part of today’s intensive enforcement exercise, 44 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones, while 11 properties were sealed and five demolition orders were issued for violations of applicable building norms. The Corporation continued to maintain close vigil across its jurisdiction and took action against identified violations in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations. The MCD had also undertaken an extensive enforcement exercise yesterday, during which four properties were demolished, and three properties were sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws.

During today’s enforcement drive, major demolition actions were carried out at Gandhi Nagar, Mandawali Fazalpur, New Ashok Nagar, Ganesh Nagar-II Extension and East Vinod Nagar in the East Zone. In other zones, enforcement actions were undertaken at Balbir Nagar and New Mustafabad in Shahdara; Ashok Vihar, Sawan Park Extension, Naraina, New Moti Nagar and Inderpuri; and Shalimar Bagh and Tarun Enclave, among other locations across Delhi. The MCD reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction. The Corporation has directed field officials to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations. The ongoing enforcement drive will continue with full vigour against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety. (ANI)

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