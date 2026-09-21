Pakistan says it killed 28 militants, Afghan Taliban and UN report three civilian deaths

Pakistan's government said on Monday that it launched airstrikes in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region, killing at least 28 militants, with one security official saying two Afghan provinces were targeted.

Hours earlier, Afghan Taliban officials accused Islamabad of killing at least three civilians in overnight airstrikes on Afghan territory. The UN Assistance Mission ‌in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed the deaths of three civilians: a man, a woman and a girl.

The attacks broke nearly three months of relative calm. Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesperson of the Taliban-run Afghan government, said the Afghan side "will respond appropriately to this aggression".

A Pakistani official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strikes happened in the Afghan provinces of Paktika and Kunar. Pakistan's Information Ministry gave the death toll but its military did ‌not immediately comment. Relations between the former allies have been strained for years, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militants who stage cross-border attacks. Conflict escalated this February and hundreds died in airstrikes, drone ‌attacks, and artillery fire in the first half of the year.

Afghanistan's Taliban government denies harbouring anti-Pakistani insurgents and says militancy is Pakistan's internal problem. The Taliban's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Pakistan's chargé d’affaires in Kabul and handed him a protest note. A police facility in the northwestern Pakistani district of Kohat was attacked by Islamist militants on Friday, and at least 24 people were killed.

Previous militant attacks in Pakistan have often prompted retaliatory strikes. A separate exchange of fire on Sunday killed six Pakistani soldiers ⁠and eight ​militants in the adjacent district of Hangu near the ⁠Afghan border, according to a Pakistani army statement.

At least one house in Kunar province was hit in the strikes on Monday, killing three members of the same family and injuring four others, Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said in a post ⁠on X. In Paktika, two locations were bombed, and a shop and an unoccupied house destroyed, he added.

"Everyone was frightened," said Mula Khan, a 55-year-old resident who heard the strikes. WIDENING INSURGENCIES

Pakistan's widening insurgencies are waged by competing groups with ​different support bases and ideologies but a common enemy in the Pakistani state. Last week's attack in Kohat was claimed by an Islamist militant group called Shura Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen.

It is headed by ⁠warlord Hafiz Gul Bahadur, who had once hosted al Qaeda and Arab Islamist fighters in the bordering region, said Abdul Basit, an analyst at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. The group initially focused on attacks against US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, ⁠but ​turned against Pakistan after a major Pakistani military offensive around 2015 that targeted a safe haven of the group in North Waziristan district, Basit said. That pushed the group's fighters into Afghanistan.

The long-term repercussions of that shift are still playing out today, said Basit, as Bahadur's group has become "an umbrella of different militant groups where al Qaeda is the architect and Gul Bahadur is the face." While the ⁠public focus in Pakistan has been on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan(TTP) group, which was behind most of the deadly attacks, retaliatory Pakistani airstrikes have hit both the TTP and Bahadur's hideouts in Afghanistan since ⁠late last year, Pakistani officials say.

Afghanistan had launched drones ⁠against Pakistan in July, which Islamabad had said its forces had intercepted and shot down. The worst single incident occurred in March, when more than 400 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul, which the Afghan Taliban said targeted a drug rehabilitation centre.

Islamabad denied the charge, saying it "precisely targeted military ‌installations and terrorist support infrastructure".