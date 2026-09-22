Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Wayanad Collectorate, attends DISHA meeting

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Wayanad Collectorate in Kalpetta on Tuesday and began the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 11:24 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Wayanad Collectorate, attends DISHA meeting
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday arrived at the Wayanad District Collectorate (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday arrived at the Wayanad District Collectorate in Kalpetta and began attending the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting. Priyanka Gandhi is currently on a 10-day visit to her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, during which she is scheduled to attend various official meetings and interact with people and different sections of society.

The DISHA meeting at the district Collectorate is part of her official engagements in the constituency. The Wayanad Collectorate is located at North Kalpetta. Priyanka Gandhi is also expected to hold meetings with officials from the electricity and health departments and participate in review meetings concerning human-wildlife conflict and issues related to the tourism sector.

Her visit comes as she continues her engagement with the Wayanad constituency following her election as its Lok Sabha representative. The Congress MP has been undertaking constituency-level visits and meetings focused on local development and issues affecting residents. Priyanka Gandhi had also attended public programmes in Wayanad on Monday, including a public meeting at Chandakunnu in Nilambur.

The DISHA meeting is aimed at reviewing the implementation and progress of various development and welfare programmes in the district, with elected representatives and officials taking part in the proceedings. (ANI)

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