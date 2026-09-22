G7 strongly condemns Houthi strikes on Saudi, calls on Iran to end support

The G7 Foreign Ministers have strongly condemned continued Houthi strikes in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, including attacks affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and called on Iran to end its arming and support for the rebel groups. In a statement issued on Monday, the G7 Foreign Ministers said the situation in Yemen poses a threat to regional stability and security, global energy security, navigational rights and maritime security in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The statement was issued by the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the High Representative of the European Union. "We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, consider that the situation in Yemen represents an unacceptable threat to regional stability and security, to global energy security as well as to navigational rights and freedoms, and maritime security in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait," the statement read.

The G7 condemned what it called the continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, saying the attacks deepen humanitarian suffering. "We condemn in the strongest terms the unacceptable continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including those affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, which deepen humanitarian suffering," it added.

The group expressed solidarity with the legitimate Government of Yemen and Saudi Arabia and called on the Houthis to immediately halt military actions, threats and attacks against civilian shipping and return to the political process. The G7 also directly called on Iran to end its support for the Houthis.

"We call on Iran to end its arming of and support for the Houthis in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions 1747, 2140 and 2216," the statement added. The G7 said the attacks risk further escalation and could undermine international trade and create wider economic instability, and stressed the importance of maintaining maritime safety and navigational freedoms to prevent lasting disruptions to global supply chains, particularly the movement of energy, fertiliser and food.

The statement comes after Yemen's armed forces carried out missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia. In a statement on September 19, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree Qasim Saree said the attacks were carried out in response to what he described as Saudi attempts to target Sana'a.

"In response to the Saudi enemy's criminal attempts to target the capital, Sana'a, using ISIS-style tactics, including indiscriminate bombings targeting civilians. The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two successful military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu. Both operations were successful, by the grace of God, and resulted in massive fires at the targeted locations," the statement read. Following the strikes, concerns grew over the possibility of further escalation involving the United States and the Houthis.

On September 20, the US administration was studying its options regarding possible strikes in Yemen following the attack on Riyadh. US President Donald Trump returned to the White House early from Camp David after an overnight stay, amid reports that his meeting at the presidential retreat focused on reviewing options for possible strikes in Yemen.

CNN National Security Analyst Alex Plitsas said in a post on X that he had been told Trump's meeting at Camp David was intended to "deliberate and review Yemen strike options", while also saying US embassies in Middle Eastern countries were likely to face retaliatory attacks had issued warnings. The Yemeni armed forces spokesperson later said that Saudi strikes had intensified.

In a statement on Monday, Saree said, "In a major escalation, the criminal Saudi enemy targeted the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, and Marib with 157 airstrikes and missile attacks. These attacks were carried out using F-15 and Typhoon warplanes launched from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, and missiles were launched from Najran and Jizan. The total number of airstrikes and missile attacks since the beginning of the escalation has now reached 917. This major aggression will not go unanswered, God willing."

The G7, meanwhile, reaffirmed its support for Yemen's legitimate government and said it remained committed to the country's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. The group also reiterated support for United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg and his efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement. (ANI)