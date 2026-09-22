Swimming-South African Smith comes out of retirement, sets sights on 50m breaststroke at LA28

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 12:19 IST
Swimming-South African Smith comes out of retirement, sets sights on 50m breaststroke at LA28

Double Olympic champion Tatjana ​Smith has announced she ​is coming out of ‌retirement and ​will focus on competing in the 50m breaststroke at the 2028 Los ‌Angeles Games. The South African won the 200 title at the Tokyo Olympics and followed that up with the 100 gold ‌in Paris three years later, after which she announced ‌her retirement.

The LA Games is set to feature all four strokes over 50m after the breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly were added to an ⁠expanded ​programme. "For the first ⁠time I am choosing swimming and I am choosing this event ⁠and I'm choosing a new event that has no history, but ​I'll try and write some new history," the 29-year-old ⁠said in a video posted on social media on Monday.

"It scares me, ⁠but ​it also excites me. LA28 is the goal. It is not a promise. I still have to ⁠build a race, qualify, and earn my spot back on those ⁠blocks. I ⁠don't know how the story ends, but I know that I want to find out."

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