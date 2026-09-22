'No point in talking about big schemes if women are not safe': Priyanka Gandhi on Jamui case

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday expressed concern over the alleged harassment of two minors in Bihar's Jamui, saying that crimes against women were increasing and that governments must ensure their safety in public spaces. "It's horrible. Crimes against women are just increasing. It's become unsafe for women. It was always unsafe, but it's become more and more increasingly violent towards women. I think that there's no point in talking about big schemes and programs if we can't even ensure the safety of women on our streets. So it's really something that all of us need to think about. Wherever there are state governments and especially the central government, they need to think about how they are going to ensure that women feel safe," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Her remarks came after a video purportedly showing the alleged harassment and assault of two minors in Bihar's Jamui surfaced on social media, triggering public outrage and political reactions. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested three people in connection with the incident. An SIT has also been formed to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects. The incident reportedly took place on September 19, when the two teenagers were returning from coaching classes. According to reports, a group of people stopped and allegedly harassed the minors, with portions of the incident being recorded and subsequently circulated online.

The case has prompted criticism from Opposition leaders, who have raised questions over women's safety and law and order in Bihar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident and called for those involved to be identified and prosecuted under the POCSO Act. The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought action from the Bihar Police, including the identification and arrest of those allegedly involved. Authorities have separately initiated action against social media accounts circulating footage that could reveal the identities of the minors.

Speaking about her ongoing visit to Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi said that she hoped to meet as many people as possible and understand local issues in detail. "I'm here, and I hope this is a longer trip. I hope to meet as many people as I can and, as always, to understand the issues in depth so that I can take proper action about them," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Wayanad Collectorate in Kalpetta and began attending the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting. (ANI)