Student opens fire outside school in Turkey, 11 pupils wounded

A student ​opened fire in front of their high ​school in Turkey's western province ‌of Manisa ​early on Tuesday, wounding at least 11 other pupils, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said.

Two of the wounded were in a ‌critical condition, Gurleksaid. The assailant was caughtand their mother, father, and grandfather — who owned the weapon used in the attack —have been detained, the minister added. "When the security of our children is the ‌issue, it is not possible for any negligence, any irresponsibility to be overlooked," the minister ‌said on X.

"The circumstances under which the child obtained the gun used in the attack, the conditions of the weapon's storage, the parents' obligations regarding care and supervision, and allegations of bullying prior to the incident ⁠are ​being investigated thoroughly and ⁠from multiple angles," Gurlek added. Images and video posted online showed a male figure walking on a street near ⁠the school with a rifle in his hands. He was then seen running back from the ​same street.

Video outside the school showed police pushing away families and others outside the ⁠premises. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

The local governor's office has said the attack took ⁠place at ​around 8:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) at the Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in the Turgutlu district. Two deadly school shootings in April caused outrage in Turkey and ⁠prompted officials to bring innew security measures for the 2026-2027 academic year, including tighter gun ⁠controls.

Before then, the ⁠country had not had a history of such attacks. Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin were ‌going to ‌Manisa to carry out inspections.